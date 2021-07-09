Areas south of Pittsburgh again dealing with high water issues after storms move through

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Areas in the South Hills were again dealing with high water and flooding issues after storms moved through Thursday.

In Pleasant Hills, at least one person had to be rescued from quickly rising water.

Another viewer captured flooding on Route 51 near Dean Honda.

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms pushed through the region from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping more than an inch or rain in many areas.

