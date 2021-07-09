Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Areas south of Pittsburgh again dealing with high water issues after storms move through

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZwk8_0araDKtL00

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Areas in the South Hills were again dealing with high water and flooding issues after storms moved through Thursday.

In Pleasant Hills, at least one person had to be rescued from quickly rising water.

Another viewer captured flooding on Route 51 near Dean Honda.

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms pushed through the region from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping more than an inch or rain in many areas.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
44K+
Followers
58K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
South Hills, PA
City
Pleasant Hills, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Dean Honda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy