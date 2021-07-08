Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Higher education and I are going through a break-up, a conscious uncoupling, a disentanglement

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI may need a divorce. Since 2005, I have been a servant leader at colleges and universities in and around Pittsburgh. As I watched Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and MacArthur Genius Fellow Nikole Hannah-Jones deal with the typical lowballing of Black women I have come to know as the norm in higher ed, my throat felt dry. I found myself disgusted as I read about the controversy over Hannah-Jones being denied tenure* for a university position that traditionally comes with that benefit.

newpittsburghcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
City
Turtle Creek, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teacher Education#Affordable Housing#Higher Education#Macarthur Genius#Hannah Jones#Pwi#Title Ix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
IRS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 anxiety eclipses Olympics as athletes test positive

Rising anxiety over COVID-19 is dominating the focus on the Tokyo Olympics ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony, as infections emerging this week have sidelined athletes from the Games. After the pandemic sparked a yearlong delay of the Olympics, the virus is continuing to wreak havoc for the Games as dozens...

Comments / 0

Community Policy