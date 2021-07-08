Study Finds Vax-A-Million Not Effective In Getting Ohioans Vaccinated
The DeWine administration and national researchers are at odds as to whether the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery sweepstakes made a significant impact on vaccination uptake. A new study published in JAMA from Boston University School of Medicine researchers found that while there was a temporary increase in vaccination rates after Vax-A-Million was announced, there were similar trends in other states where monetary incentives were not offered.www.ideastream.org
