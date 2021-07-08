Study Finds Vax-A-Million Not Effective In Getting Ohioans Vaccinated

Editor’s Note: To view the complete Center for Disease Control & Prevention updated information click here. On May 28, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided updates to the interim guidance Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People for individuals fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 two or more weeks after they have received the second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine) or two or more weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine). Additionally, please note this interim guidance does not apply to health care facility settings. An overview of the CDC Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People is provided below.