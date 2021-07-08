Cancel
Study Finds Vax-A-Million Not Effective In Getting Ohioans Vaccinated

By Anna Huntsman
ideastream.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DeWine administration and national researchers are at odds as to whether the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery sweepstakes made a significant impact on vaccination uptake. A new study published in JAMA from Boston University School of Medicine researchers found that while there was a temporary increase in vaccination rates after Vax-A-Million was announced, there were similar trends in other states where monetary incentives were not offered.

