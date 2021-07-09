Moreno Valley woman gets 30 years for causing collision that killed 2 Beaumont residents

A Moreno Valley woman was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Thursday, July 8, for causing a 2019 drunken driving collision that killed two people in Hemet. Faalele Rosemarie Patea, who turns 28 on Friday, appeared in Riverside County Superior Court in Banning, where she received 15 years to life for each of the two second-degree murder counts she pleaded guilty to in June as part of an agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, said John Hall, a DA’s spokesman.