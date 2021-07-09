SoHo’s Big Test: Can Lower Rents Lure Back Stores and Tourists?

After weathering the pandemic, Sara Schiller and her business partner decided two weeks ago that they would open their Sloomoo Institute slime store in SoHo every day. Their decision to run an extra three days per week isn’t likely to make them more money since they will be happy to break even on most weekdays providing kids and adults alike with some gooey fun. But unless there is more retail activity on Broadway, their long-term prospects are uncertain at best.