Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

SoHo’s Big Test: Can Lower Rents Lure Back Stores and Tourists?

By Greg David
thecity.nyc
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weathering the pandemic, Sara Schiller and her business partner decided two weeks ago that they would open their Sloomoo Institute slime store in SoHo every day. Their decision to run an extra three days per week isn’t likely to make them more money since they will be happy to break even on most weekdays providing kids and adults alike with some gooey fun. But unless there is more retail activity on Broadway, their long-term prospects are uncertain at best.

www.thecity.nyc

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Real Estate
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soho#Bid#Cushman Wakefield#Hr A#Slime Time Schiller#The Sloomoo Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
PPP
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti appoints new prime minister in wake of president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 20 (Reuters) - Haiti's government on Tuesday formally appointed Ariel Henry as prime minister, nearly two weeks after President Jovenel Moise was gunned down in a murder plot that likely extends far beyond the Caribbean country's borders. Henry assumed the role of de-facto leader of the Western Hemisphere's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy