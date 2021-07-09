Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bennett, Jackson, Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Oglala Lakota The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Oglala Lakota County in southwestern South Dakota Southwestern Jackson County in southwestern South Dakota Western Bennett County in southwestern South Dakota * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 709 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Kyle North Route Housing, or 33 miles northwest of Martin, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kyle around 720 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Snake Butte, Yellow Bear Canyon, Allen, Swett, Martin, LaCreek North Housing and Sunrise Housing. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH