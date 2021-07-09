Jancoa CEO credits the company’s success to a deep culture of caring

In today’s world, a thriving company culture and healthy work environment has become the most critical criteria for potential candidates. The pandemic created indelible changes in our industry, and with this new dynamic comes the need to refocus our energy on both the tangible and intangible. Brands that were fortunate enough to survive the pandemic are now experiencing a new threat – historic labor shortages. If you’re reading this column, you’re no doubt solving for it; my guess is you’ve already had multiple conversations about it just this week. At FB Society, we’re in constant pursuit of the best operators and teams in the business to help us create incredible experiences, and we know there a few things that matter most.