Wanted: NMA volunteers

Some places just have it: an uplifting vibe of possibility and inclusion, an air of magic eliciting wonder. That magic is us, we the people of this funky little mountain town. Unlike big cities, here in Carbondale, no matter who you are — renowned or reclusive, rich or poor, young or old — you can freely pitch an idea or initiative. If it builds community, there are numerous organizations, patrons and helpers that will wholeheartedly support the process. The evidence is all around us: the vibrancy you see and feel in “Bonedale” arises from people creating, giving and volunteering. Mountain Fair is a prime example.