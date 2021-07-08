Cancel
Wanted: NMA volunteers

By Mark Rabago
Saipan Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern Marianas Athletics is looking for volunteers to help the track and field organization hold future events the biggest of which is the CNMI’s staging of the 2022 Pacific Mini Games next year. NMA president Ramon Tebuteb the success of the islands’ track and field athletes is partly due to...

www.saipantribune.com

The Difficult Conversations CASNR Community of Practice, the CASNR Teaching and Learning Improvement Council (TLIC), and the CASNR Dean’s office have come together to create a 6-week summer discussion series (held via Zoom) around inclusive classrooms in our College. We have a shared goal of creating more space for professional development and dialogue around inclusive classrooms — those where all students feel welcome, respected, and able to bring their whole selves to the learning environment. This includes interrogating the classroom climate, navigating potential conflict, and challenging topics, expanding content to include more diverse perspectives, and more. The weekly sessions will include presentations, discussions, and story sharing, as well as pre- and post- session reflection questions. Everyone is welcome to join these sessions — students, faculty, staff, and advisors — whatever your “classroom” may look like.

