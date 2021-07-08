‘The Worst Person In The World’: Cannes Review
Joachim Trier throws caution to the wind in this Palme D’Or contender, the final part of his Oslo trilogy. Dir: Joachim Trier. Norway/France/Sweden/Denmark. 2021. 128 mins. A chaotic, unpredictable portrait of a chaotic, unpredictable individual, The Worst Person In The World is a spirited and thrillingly uninhibited piece of filmmaking from Joachim Trier. Never exactly a risk-averse director, he throws caution to the wind with this film, the third picture in his Oslo trilogy (following Reprise and Oslo, August 31st). Some of his directorial decisions land more successfully than others, but all are rooted in and validated by the personality and experiences of the central character, Julie (a magnetic Renate Reinsve).www.screendaily.com
