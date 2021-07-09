Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Telegraph Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Telegraph burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 610 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, and Russell Gulch. This warning includes Russell Gulch and areas downstream. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Cumberland County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cumberland, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-19 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cumberland; Sampson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN CUMBERLAND AND CENTRAL SAMPSON COUNTIES At 548 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fayetteville, Clinton, Hope Mills, Roseboro, Stedman, Garland, Salemburg, Turkey, Autryville, Bushy Lake Natural Area, Cedar Creek and Vander. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 14:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 231 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Black Mountains near Golden Valley. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Golden Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 14:10:00 Expires: 2021-07-22 14:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Guam .A developing monsoon pattern will bring periods of heavy rain across the Marianas the next few days. Torrential rains could lead to flash flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of the Marianas, including the following areas, Rota Island, Guam Island, Tinian Island and Saipan Island. * Through Thursday afternoon. * Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with the monsoon will affect the islands the next few days. * Rainfall of 3 to 5 inches with locally heavier amounts are possible through Thursday.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 17:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 539 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have ended across the warned area, from the northern half of the Tenderfoot Fire scar, to Peeples Valley. Between 1.50 and 2.50 inches of rain have fallen. Light additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Peeples Valley. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 279 and 285. This includes the following streams and drainages Miller Creek, Poplar Wash, Arrastre Creek, Model Creek and Kirkland Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cullman FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Huntsville has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of north central Alabama, including the following area, Cullman. * Through this evening. * Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this morning into the afternoon hours, before dissipating. This activity could produce another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with locally heavier amounts possible over parts of northern Alabama. This is occurring along a stationary front that has already produced rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches of rainfall across much of northern Alabama with locally higher amounts up to 8 inches this past weekend into Monday. This recent heavy rain has saturated soils in these areas, continuing the potential for additional flash flooding through 10 PM this evening.
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of eastern Nevada, north central Nevada and south central Nevada, including the following areas, in eastern Nevada, White Pine County. In north central Nevada, Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. In south central Nevada, Northeastern Nye County and Northwestern Nye County. * Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * Portions of eastern Nevada, north central Nevada and south central Nevada including * Flash flooding is possible into the late evening hours as showers and thunderstorms continue across portions of central NV. The Flash Flood Watch for portions of eastern Nevada, north central Nevada and south central Nevada, including the following areas, in eastern Nevada, White Pine County. In north central Nevada, Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. In south central Nevada, Northeastern Nye County and Northwestern Nye County will expire at 8 PM PDT this evening. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 18:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 631 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Childs Power Plant, or 16 miles west of Payson, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Gila County. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Saint Helena Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Helena; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Amite County in southern Mississippi Southern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 646 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Franklinton, Magnolia, Kentwood, Tylertown, Osyka, Mount Herman and Mccomb Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 60 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 12. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. If you encounter running water over roadways, find an alternate route and remember to turn around don`t drown! Target Area: Clarke FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Clarke County. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * A stationary front draped across the area will brings periods of moderate to locally heavy rainfall through this evening. New rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 are possible, with locally higher amounts. This area has recently received between 1 and 3 inches of rain, since Monday morning. With already saturated soils, quickly accumulating rainfall could easily allow for efficient runoff and an increase in flash flood potential, especially along creeks, streams, low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Fast-responding creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding from persistent heavy rain could quickly lead to problems, especially in urban areas.
Pike County, MSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pike; Walthall The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Amite County in southern Mississippi Southern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Walthall County in southern Mississippi Eastern Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 623 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Franklinton, Liberty, Magnolia, Kentwood, Centreville, Tylertown, Gloster, Osyka, Norwood, Gillsberg, Easleyville, Mount Herman, Felps, Tangipahoa and Mccomb Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 13:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flash flooding is occurring or imminent! Debris is expected to inundate Forest Service Roads 22 (Ryan Road) and 461. The Warm Springs Canyon water storage tank and pump house located along Forest Service Road 461 may also be affected. Flooding and debris may also affect the Big Springs Cabin Site and structures within Mangum Canyon. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Mangum Fire scar in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 123 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Mangum Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Mangum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Mangum Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino County This includes the following streams and drainages Warm Springs Canyon, Jacob Canyon, Jumpup Canyon and Snake Gulch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

