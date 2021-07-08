Letter: Olympian should have right to protest, remain on team
The letter “Olympic team doesn’t need a disrespectful athlete” (July 5) was funnier than anything on the comic pages that day. In his parting sentence, the letter writer acknowledges Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry’s privilege to protest, while in the paragraph just above, he urges taking away that privilege by cutting her from the team. Perhaps he would like it to be “you are free to protest as long as you don’t do it.”www.stltoday.com
Comments / 0