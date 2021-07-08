Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letter: Don’t let Washington Ave. fall like Gaslight Square did

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article “Liquor control shoots down petition aimed at ending Washington Avenue’s Reign” (July 2) makes me worry that this very popular area of the city may end up like another popular area of the past. Remember Gaslight Square? There are a lot of encouraging new developments around the city, but we cannot afford to let established ones fail.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Ave#Washington Avenue#Gaslight#Liquor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Historic church continues to offer hope for the future

Regarding “St. Mary of Victories: St. Louis’ historic Hungarian church with nine lives” (July 11): The “nine lives” of old St. Mary’s have enabled this church to stay running continuously since 1843 — when Abraham Lincoln was still a young, unknown lawyer over the river in Springfield, Illinois. And the nuns who arrived here in 1872, the Sisters of St. Mary’s, were the nucleus of what has developed into today’s great multistate SSM Health network.
Politicsyourvalley.net

Letters: HOA didn’t inform residents about street

I recently read the article on trying to stop Sunrise Boulevard from extending to Vista Ranch Road. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited access to the website,...
Ketchum, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Don’t let Ketchum become Jackson

A recent Jackson Hole News & Guide article was written while the reporter was stuck in traffic there. The next article was about a crime wave in Jackson. At least it’s not as bad here as there. Yet. How do we keep Ketchum from becoming Jackson Hole?. We need to...
Sperryville, VARappahannock News

Letter: Don’t set a dangerous precedent

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Missing from the July 1, 2021, Rappahannock News article, “Debate over Sperryville Rezoning Application comes to Board of Supervisors,” were three important points made by speakers at the hearing:
Des Peres, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Beekeepers turn hobby into a honey-maker

DES PERES — A vegetable garden was first on Tom Millis’ to-do list when he bought his Des Peres home a decade ago. Then he and his now-wife, Elsa Stuart, added native flowers to their 2-acre property. Bees were next. They’d help pollinate the plants and make a little honey,...
Frontenac, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hatfield: Prop A would protect the safety and welfare of Frontenac residents

Two weeks ago, a member of the Show-Me Institute wrote an opinion piece comparing a proposed tax increase in Frontenac against taxes in the city of Clayton. Frontenac’s Proposition A would fund increased costs associated with fire, police and other services integral to public safety and other services. Unfortunately, readers didn’t get a complete or accurate picture of the decision Frontenac voters will make on Aug. 3.
Real Estatesellingtexarkana.com

1104 S Washington Ave

Move in Ready with separate apartment/ guest quarters! Located on S Washington Ave just a few blocks from the historic downtown square, this home has been lovingly taken care of and updated. Featuring just over 2,000 square feet, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home boasts the original hardwood floors in most of the house, with new carpet in two bedrooms, and newer vinyl plank in the kitchen. A metal roof was installed in 2018, along with double pain windows and kitchen cabinets. The central air conditioning units were installed new in 2010. The interior of the home was also recently painted, making this house move in ready. The old shed in the back was torn down and a new apartment was built. The apartment has approximately 236 square feet, with 1 bedroom, full bathroom, closet, and kitchen. There is also an enclosed garage attached to the apartment. The apartment currently rents for $400.00 a month. Call or text 903-930-3213 to schedule your showing today!
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | Don’t allow massive building at Branciforte

Thank you so much for the remarkable history article about Villa de Branciforte by Ross Gibson. How sad it will be for our unique magnificent community, if the City Council allows the incongruous and distasteful massive building to be built on the top of the Villa de Branciforte hill. The gigantic proposed building is not a building that our community can love and be proud of and it’s not a building that honors the history of this place and it is completely out-of-place.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Weeds aren't all bad, but do need to be controlled

Eons ago, the first humans learned to drop seeds into the ground to grow plants for food, for beauty and for fiber. We’ve come a long way developing what plants we grow and how we grow them. And throughout all this time, weeds have tagged along. But what is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy