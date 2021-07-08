Letter: Don’t let Washington Ave. fall like Gaslight Square did

Move in Ready with separate apartment/ guest quarters! Located on S Washington Ave just a few blocks from the historic downtown square, this home has been lovingly taken care of and updated. Featuring just over 2,000 square feet, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home boasts the original hardwood floors in most of the house, with new carpet in two bedrooms, and newer vinyl plank in the kitchen. A metal roof was installed in 2018, along with double pain windows and kitchen cabinets. The central air conditioning units were installed new in 2010. The interior of the home was also recently painted, making this house move in ready. The old shed in the back was torn down and a new apartment was built. The apartment has approximately 236 square feet, with 1 bedroom, full bathroom, closet, and kitchen. There is also an enclosed garage attached to the apartment. The apartment currently rents for $400.00 a month. Call or text 903-930-3213 to schedule your showing today!