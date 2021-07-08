Guess the price of these Capital Region homes

Even if you’re not in the market to buy or sell a house right now, news of the craziness out there has probably reached you. It goes something like this. For buyers, it's a lament. “We have to renew our lease AGAIN because we can't find a house to buy,” or, “We got outbid on our fourth try.” Sellers in many places, meanwhile, are getting offers if they even think about listing, and then celebrating when the offer comes in way over asking. Picture sellers’ agents getting together for drinks and trading stories. One says to the others, “My clients thought they should repaint before listing, I said, ‘you don't need even need four walls and your house will sell!’ Drinks are on me!”