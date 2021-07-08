IRS reverses decision denying Christian group tax-exempt status

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, meets with the Deseret News and KSL editorial boards in Salt Lake City on Aug. 29, 2016. Lee, R-Utah, and Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, were among several conservative lawmakers who sent a letter to the IRS protesting the rejection of the group's application as a nonprofit. (Hans Koepsell, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — The Internal Revenue Service has agreed to grant tax-exempt status to a Texas-based nonprofit that urges Christians to pray for elected officials and vote after Republicans in Congress, including two from Utah, expressed outrage at its initial decision.