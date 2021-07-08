Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

IRS reverses decision denying Christian group tax-exempt status

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, meets with the Deseret News and KSL editorial boards in Salt Lake City on Aug. 29, 2016. Lee, R-Utah, and Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, were among several conservative lawmakers who sent a letter to the IRS protesting the rejection of the group's application as a nonprofit. (Hans Koepsell, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — The Internal Revenue Service has agreed to grant tax-exempt status to a Texas-based nonprofit that urges Christians to pray for elected officials and vote after Republicans in Congress, including two from Utah, expressed outrage at its initial decision.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burgess Owens
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Of Speech#The Deseret News#Ksl#Deseret News Rrb#Republicans#First Liberty Institute#Christians Engaged#Christian Engaged
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Religion
News Break
IRS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 anxiety eclipses Olympics as athletes test positive

Rising anxiety over COVID-19 is dominating the focus on the Tokyo Olympics ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony, as infections emerging this week have sidelined athletes from the Games. After the pandemic sparked a yearlong delay of the Olympics, the virus is continuing to wreak havoc for the Games as dozens...

Comments / 7

Community Policy