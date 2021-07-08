Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

LGBTQ+ Museum Gets Funding, Will Open In NYC By 2024

By News & Guts
newsandguts.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA museum devoted to telling the story of the LGBTQ+ movement will be opening its doors in New York City by 2024. The American LGBTQ+ Museum will be part of a huge expansion of the New York Historical Society, which happens to be the city’s oldest museum. The LGBTQ+ Museum will occupy the top floor of a five-floor building currently being built alongside the Historical Society, which is located on Central Park West on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

www.newsandguts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Will Grace#The Lgbtq Museum#The Historical Society#New York Daily News#Will Grace#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Travel
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy