LGBTQ+ Museum Gets Funding, Will Open In NYC By 2024

A museum devoted to telling the story of the LGBTQ+ movement will be opening its doors in New York City by 2024. The American LGBTQ+ Museum will be part of a huge expansion of the New York Historical Society, which happens to be the city’s oldest museum. The LGBTQ+ Museum will occupy the top floor of a five-floor building currently being built alongside the Historical Society, which is located on Central Park West on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.