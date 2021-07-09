Police blotter 7-9-21

While conducting a 10:17 p.m. traffic stop near Indian Hill Blvd. and Auto Center Dr., Claremont Police Department officers were approached by a security guard from the nearby Motel 6, 840 S. Indian Hill Blvd., who said a man in the parking lot had threatened to shoot and kill him. The officers quickly located the suspect, 48-year-old Compton resident Willie Sampson, whom they say refused to comply. Police say Mr. Sampson fought them as they were trying to take him into custody, biting one officer and kicking another in the stomach. Eventually he was subdued and transported to the police station, where he was booked for making criminal threats, a felony, and resisting arrest and assault on a police officer, both misdemeanors. He also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest. While being moved to the Claremont jail, Mr. Sampson allegedly spit on another officer and a jailer. He had a good long while to contemplate the charges against him, as he was held until July 6, when he appeared for his arraignment in Pomona Superior Court.