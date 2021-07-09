Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley woman gets 30 years for causing collision that killed 2 Beaumont residents

By Brian Rokos
San Bernardino County Sun
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Moreno Valley woman was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Thursday, July 8, for causing a 2019 drunken driving collision that killed two people in Hemet. Faalele Rosemarie Patea, who turns 28 on Friday, appeared in Riverside County Superior Court in Banning, where she received 15 years to life for each of the two second-degree murder counts she pleaded guilty to in June as part of an agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, said John Hall, a DA’s spokesman.

www.sbsun.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Moreno Valley, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Beaumont, CA
City
Hemet, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Banning, CA
Hemet, CA
Crime & Safety
Beaumont, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Avenue#Da
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Honda
News Break
Volkswagen
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...

Comments / 1

Community Policy