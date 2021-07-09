Cancel
Fond Du Lac, WI

7-9-21 u.s. kids face challenges navigating reentry after living in a pandemic

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom suicidal crises to mental fatigue, many U.S. kids are facing challenges navigating reentry after more than a year of living in a pandemic. A surge in suicidal crises among children led a Colorado hospital to declare a state of emergency. Other children’s hospitals are grappling with similar issues. Mental health specialists say many children and teens are worn down and struggling to handle usual stresses and re-adjusting to a more normal life. Fond du Lac’s Agnesian HealthCare director of Behavioral Health Dr. Matt Doll says recovery isn’t a switch you can just turn on. Dr. Doll says in very simple terms a lot of kids are just worn down. “For all of us it has taken it’s toll emotionally. Many of us had physical and knew of people that had physical symptoms. But the emotional symptoms have led to about 40% of us needing mental health services,” Doll told WFDL news. “It’s a resiliency issue for all of us.”

