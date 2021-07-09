Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fond Du Lac, WI

7-9-21 fdl city council to consider to negotiated settlement regarding lakeside park agreement

radioplusinfo.com
 11 days ago

The Fond du Lac city council next week is expected to take formal action on an out of court settlement regarding a Lakeside Park Enhancement agreement. The council voted in May to back out of the agreement for a development project at the park, including a new restaurant near the Lighthouse Peninsula. The business group had pledged millions of dollars toward the project including building the restaurant but was adamant about locating it on Lighthouse Point despite public opposition. The negotiated settlement calls for the city to pay the business group Lakeside Forward a little more than $377,000, and will foreclose all liability that may have resulted from terminating the agreement. The payment total includes nearly $308,000 for engineering, construction and other professional services, more than $41,000 for legal services, $15,000 for miscellaneous bills, and $13,000 for supplies and other miscellaneous costs. City attorney Deb Hoffman says since the settlement amount will be paid for out of the city’s reserves, there will be no increase in property taxes. Hoffman said in a memor to the city council if the agreement is not approved, LSF would file a lawsuit against the city. Hoffman says the agreement avoids the additional time and expense of litigation and the risk of increasing the amount of damages owed to the business group.

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fond Du Lac, WI
Government
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdl City Council#Lighthouse Point#Lakeside Forward#Lsf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president slams Taliban, rockets target Kabul palace

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. There were no injuries and the rockets landed outside the heavily fortified palace grounds, said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy