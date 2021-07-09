Cancel
San Diego, CA

Smuggling boat capsizes on San Diego area beach

iosconews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight people were taken into custody, and one was hospitalized after a suspected smuggling boat capsized on the San Diego County coast early Thursday, authorities said. (July 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/cc6fbe6d1c114a34a9d79d905de7a7bf.

