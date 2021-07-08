Candidates make early pitches to voters at Just Orange "Community Conversation"

Just Orange, the social justice and civic awareness group that is about to celebrate it’s one-year anniversary, hosted a local candidate forum and meet and greet at Taylor Park in Orange last Wednesday. The bipartisan event was titled Community Conversations: The Locals and was an opportunity for citizens to meet the three candidates running for the county’s District 3 supervisor seat and the two candidates running for the Virginia House of Delegates in the 30th District (encompassing all of Orange and Madison counties and a section of Culpeper County).