What time does Black Widow release on Disney Plus?

By Michael Patterson
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatasha Romanoff returns in Black Widow on Disney Plus Premier Access, but what time does the long-awaited MCU movie arrive?. It’s almost time to take a trip back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, the big screen installments that it produces, that is. After all, Marvel Studios has treated fans to an abundance of epic shows on Disney Plus this year, with the likes of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki plugging that MCU-shaped holes in their lives as they waited for the return of movie theaters.

FanSided

FanSided

