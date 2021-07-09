What time does Black Widow release on Disney Plus?

People had waited long enough: Three new release dates due to the pandemic; 14 months since its original release date; 11 years since the character appeared on film to finally get her shot to headline a movie herself. Black Widow is finally here and on Thursday night it had a better preview night than Deadpool, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Guardians of the Galaxy – not to mention Justice League, Man of Steel and Wonder Woman. They could not wait any longer. Not even a few more hours until it dropped on Disney+ for a $30 premium fee. Did that shutter its theatrical numbers over the weekend? Maybe, but with $80 million for the weekend it is still the best start of any film since 2019.