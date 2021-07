Three teenagers are hospitalized after a rollover crash in Porter Township in Cass County. Deputies from the sheriff’s office say 17-year-old Emily Avery of Three Rivers went off southbound M-40, overcorrected, and hit the embankment and caused the vehicle to roll on to the roof. She was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital for her injuries, while 15-year-old Sydney Avery of Three Rivers and 18-year-old Madelyn Courtney of Chicago are at Elkhart General Hospital. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says none were buckled up and add drugs or alcohol may be involved. The crash happened around 7:30 Saturday night.