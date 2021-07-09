Conor McGregor says his performance at UFC 264 will “top” his TKO win over Eddie Alvarez

Dustin Poirier won his UFC 264 showdown with Conor McGregor via doctor stoppage, and despite the injury to his opponent, he has no sympathy for the Irishman. After being declared the winner, Poirier didn’t hold back in his comments about McGregor. He also called him out for his dirty strategy during the fight, especially when doing his up-kicks. The Diamond also made sure to remind The Notorious of his antics before their UFC 264 fight, with Conor saying he’d “murder” him and even using Poirier’s wife in his trash talk: