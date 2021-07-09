Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Conor McGregor says his performance at UFC 264 will “top” his TKO win over Eddie Alvarez

By Cole Shelton
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Conor McGregor has had a lot of great moments inside the Octagon but his win over Eddie Alvarez is considered to be one of the best performances ever. From start to finish, McGregor picked apart Alvarez and dropped him several times en route to a TKO win to become the lightweight champ. It was a dominant performance from the Irishman and ahead of his trilogy match at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, he’s promising a better one.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Alvarez
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tko#Madison Square Garden#Combat#Ufc 264#Tko#Irishman#Ufc 205#Cali#The Mac Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dustin Poirier’s cold-blooded message to Conor McGregor after injury in UFC 264

Dustin Poirier won his UFC 264 showdown with Conor McGregor via doctor stoppage, and despite the injury to his opponent, he has no sympathy for the Irishman. After being declared the winner, Poirier didn’t hold back in his comments about McGregor. He also called him out for his dirty strategy during the fight, especially when doing his up-kicks. The Diamond also made sure to remind The Notorious of his antics before their UFC 264 fight, with Conor saying he’d “murder” him and even using Poirier’s wife in his trash talk:
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.
UFCmmanews.com

VIDEO: Real Reason Why Conor McGregor Broke His Tibia At UFC 264?

There has been much debate over what caused Conor McGregor‘s tibia to break at UFC 264 but we may have the true answer. McGregor shared the Octagon with Dustin Poirier a third time in the UFC 264 headliner. This was supposed to settle the score between the two men. McGregor wasn’t afraid to throw kicks early. When the two engaged in the grappling, McGregor dropped down for a guillotine choke. Poirier escaped and unloaded with some ground-and-pound.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...
UFCPosted by
Indy100

Jake Paul tried to mock Conor McGregor after his UFC loss and it kind of backfired

Jake Paul’s feud with MMA star Conor McGregor is hotting up once again after the Irishman lost his third fight against Dustin Poirier on Saturday night. With McGregor suffering a gruesome ankle injury at the UFC 264 bout, the match ended with a doctor stoppage – much to the delight of Paul who’s been looking to fight ‘Mystic Mac’ for some time now.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Reveals If He’s Having ‘Affair’

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. A fan recently took to Twitter and stated that the upcoming fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be one of the most career defining fights in McGregor’s life.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov: 'Something superior' caused Conor McGregor's leg break at UFC 264

Khabib Nurmagomedov points to divine intervention when breaking down Conor McGregor’s leg break at UFC 264. McGregor’s (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ended in gruesome fashion when the former two-division champion could not continue after suffering the injury in the closing seconds of Round 1. Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC) was declared the winner by TKO, and afterward, Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC) tweeted that “good” had prevailed over “evil.”
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Posts ‘Delusional’ Video After Surgery

Conor McGregor has always been said to be a bit out of it when it comes to his rants at other stars, but this time it looks the the drugs they gave him for his post-op are kicking in pretty hard and we have to say, we’re here for it…UFC Vegas 31 Doctor ‘Insane’ Remark Leaks.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Admits To ‘Bad Mistake’ In Video

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...
UFCdexerto.com

Joe Rogan shares theory on how Conor McGregor broke his ankle at UFC 264

UFC commentator Joe Rogan revealed his theory on how Conor McGregor broke his ankle while fighting Dustin Poirier. During the Joe Rogan Experience podcast episode, the comedian explained how the injury might have happened before the fight even began. The trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on July...

Comments / 0

Community Policy