Former Office Depot to become 35,000 square-foot gymnastics facility
MANCHESTER — An empty Office Depot at the intersection of Manchester Road and Highway 141 is about to get a little livelier. Olympia Gymnastics Academy said Thursday it has purchased the roughly 35,000-square-foot building and plans to turn it a gymnastics facility by early December, according to a news release. The location will feature gymnastics and Ninja classes and competitive teams as well as cheerleading and tumbling.www.stltoday.com
