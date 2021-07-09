3 Real Madrid players who will struggle for minutes under Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have already signed David Alaba this summer but are yet to part ways with even a single player, barring Sergio Ramos who became a free agent. Considering a massive financial loss from last season and the upcoming investment in Kylian Mbappe, the Whites have to get rid of some players who are not good enough for the first team and provide Carlo Ancelotti with a clean chit going into the new campaign. Having said that, the job is easier said than done given that a lot of outcasts may want to run down their contracts in Madrid.