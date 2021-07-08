Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

US jobless claims tick up to 373,000 from a pandemic low

By PAUL WISEMAN Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 13 days ago

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week even while the economy and the job market appear to be rebounding from the coronavirus recession with sustained energy. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims increased by 2,000 from the previous week...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobless Claims#Americans#The Labor Department#High Frequency Economics#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

New US Unemployment Benefit Claims See Surprise Jump Above 400,000

New applications for US unemployment benefit saw a surprise uptick last week, the government said Thursday, data analysts said may be evidence of the rising threat posed by the Delta variant of Covid-19. Initial jobless claims climbed to 419,000, seasonally adjusted, in the week ended July 17, an increase of...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

U.S. weekly jobless claims hit two-month high; continuing claims fall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, a reminder that the labor market was far from being out of the woods as the nation confronts a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections. Still, the weekly jobless claims report...
EconomyKansas City Star

Surprise gain in jobless claims shows US labor market churn

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance rose unexpectedly last week by the most since late March, underscoring week-to-week volatility in an otherwise improving labor market. Initial jobless claims in regular state programs totaled 419,000 in the week ended July 17, up 51,000 from the prior week, Labor Department data showed...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly increase

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but that likely does not suggest a material shift in labor market conditions, with another month of strong job growth expected in July. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 51,000...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Rise Above 400,000

The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims unexpectedly rose to 419,000 last week, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. The number was an increase of 51,000 from the previous week's revised level of 368,000. The four-week moving average was 385,250, an increase of 750 from the prior week's revised average.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasuries little changed after jobless claims data

(Adds U.S. market open) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries traded little changed on Thursday prior to an auction later in the session of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS after the latest weekly jobless claims report reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve's policy stance will remain dovish. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2 basis points to 1.262%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 1.9 basis points to 1.911%. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, the Labor Department said in a report that nevertheless showed more people are returning to work. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the highest level since mid-May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week. After several weeks of sharp volatility, the market is settling into a period of equilibrium, said Ben Jeffery, rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Trading volumes today are meaningfully lower than they have been all week," he said. "Positions are in the process of starting to be set ahead of next week's Fed meeting, so we're expecting a little bit of sideways into Wednesday." The 10-year U.S. Treasury will likely trade in a range of 1.25% to 1.3%, Jeffery said. Yields on the benchmark note plunged almost 30 basis points to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday from July 13, when data for June showed the biggest jump in U.S. consumer prices in 13 years. Yields have rebounded about 14 basis points since then. The Treasury auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) should be well-received, but has the potential of being the lowest-yielding 10-year TIPS auction on record, Jeffery said. "It will offer an interesting glimpse at people's expectations of inflation and how committed (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell will be to a dovish stance next week," he said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 106.0 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.8 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. TIPS was last at 2.458%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.273%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging just under 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 22 Thursday 10:57AM New York / 1457 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-218/256 0.2018 -0.006 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.3724 -0.016 Five-year note 100-206/256 0.7088 -0.022 Seven-year note 101-148/256 1.0138 -0.021 10-year note 103-88/256 1.2616 -0.020 20-year bond 106-232/256 1.8327 -0.018 30-year bond 110-128/256 1.9113 -0.019 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.25 1.50 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas jobless claims climb to highest level since April

First-time claims for unemployment benefits rose for the third consecutive week, climbing to their highest level since April, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The increased filings for unemployment in Texas were part of jump in claims nationally as the spread of more infectious variants of the COVID-19 virus increased concerns among businesses and consumers about their impact on the economy.
EconomyCrain's Chicago Business

Surprise jump in jobless claims

(Bloomberg) — Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance rose unexpectedly last week by the most since late March, underscoring week-to-week volatility in an otherwise improving labor market. Initial jobless claims in regular state programs totaled 419,000 in the week ended July 17, up 51,000 from the prior week, Labor Department...
Economynewsy.com

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rise To 419,000

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week from the lowest point of the pandemic, even as the job market appears to be rebounding on the strength of a reopened economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims increased last week to 419,000, the most in two...
PoliticsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Fall Slightly Ahead of Jobless Claims Data

The U.S. Department of Labor is due to release the number of jobless claims filed last week at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Existing home sales data for the U.S. in June is due to come out at 10 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Thursday morning, ahead...
POTUSNew York Post

3.2M workers remain on jobless benefits as weekly claims jump to 419K

More than 3.2 million Americans remained on traditional state unemployment benefits as the number of people seeking new claims leaped last week above 400,000 again, the feds said Thursday. Continuing claims fell by about 29,000 from over 3.25 million the week before, according to data released Thursday by the Labor...
EconomyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Millions May Soon Face Lower Unemployment Benefits Or Lose Them Altogether

The long-term jobless who applied for benefits a year or more ago might requalify for state unemployment insurance once federal benefits run out Sept. 6. These workers have reached the end of their "benefit year." The state will assess a worker's recent earnings to determine if someone is eligible for another round of assistance.
Public HealthPost Register

US unemployment claims fall to 360,000, a new pandemic low

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits has reached its lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence that the U.S. economy and job market are quickly rebounding from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell by 26,000...
Businessmiamitimesonline.com

Mortgage rate falls while consumers pay more

Mortgage rates were mixed this week. The benchmark 30-year loan fell for the third straight week amid lingering concerns over the recent surge in inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average interest rate for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.88% from 2.90% last week, down from its peak this year of 3.18% in April. The key rate stood at 2.98% a year ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy