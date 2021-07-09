Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro

Had only the low rumblings been the sound of a drum roll signaling the start of the event. But no, they were the sound of approaching thunder cells coming up and across the Hudson. Almost exactly at 2 p.m. when the fashion show at Irvington’s Villa Lewaro featuring the work of rising star Kerby Jean-Raymond, who designs under the label Pyer Moss, was scheduled to begin, the skies opened up over the Villa and the pristine white folding chairs set up on the front lawn on either side of a sleek blue catwalk. At times, the intensity of the rain was too much even for the white umbrellas handed out to the hundreds of guests.