Irvington, NY

Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro

By Editorial
thehudsonindependent.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHad only the low rumblings been the sound of a drum roll signaling the start of the event. But no, they were the sound of approaching thunder cells coming up and across the Hudson. Almost exactly at 2 p.m. when the fashion show at Irvington’s Villa Lewaro featuring the work of rising star Kerby Jean-Raymond, who designs under the label Pyer Moss, was scheduled to begin, the skies opened up over the Villa and the pristine white folding chairs set up on the front lawn on either side of a sleek blue catwalk. At times, the intensity of the rain was too much even for the white umbrellas handed out to the hundreds of guests.

