3 Cubs who have played themselves into being trade bait at the deadline

These three players will give the Cubs their greatest chance at retooling for the future at the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline. It was only two weeks ago the Cubs were in first place in the NL Central and in a prime position to be buyers at the trade deadline. Since then, Chicago has lost 11 of 12 contests and they’ve fallen 8.5 games behind the division lead. At this dramatic rate, the Cubs may look to ship off their assets before July 30.