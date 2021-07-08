Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Free samples are back, but with safety in mind

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO AP Retail Writer
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — When Pat Curry spotted bite-sized wood-fire rotisserie chicken with portabella mushroom at her local Costco in early June, she felt “giddy.” After a 14-month hiatus, free samples were back. “It was one of the markers that told me that we turned a corner,” said the 60-year-old who...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Sampling#Toys#Retail Business#Remote Control#Npd Group Inc#Sam S Club#Target#Georgetown University#Toy Tips Inc#Covid#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Costco
Related
Grocery & SupermaketFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Retailers beginning to revive free samples

NEW YORK – When Pat Curry spotted bite-sized wood-fire rotisserie chicken with portabella mushroom at her local Costco in early June, she felt “giddy.” After a 14-month hiatus, free samples were back. “It was one of the markers that told me that we turned a corner,” said the 60-year-old who...
HealthGazette

Keeping safety top of mind this summer | Guest Column

Summer is upon us and people are heading outside to enjoy the warmer weather, especially now that approximately 161 million have been fully vaccinated in the U.S. and are eagerly looking forward to re-connecting with friends and family. Unfortunately, higher temperatures and outdoor activities bring additional health challenges and people of all ages — and especially adults aged 65 or older — risk dehydration, overexposure to sun, risk of drowning and other potential seasonal dangers.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
B98.5

Alert: Nationwide Recall Of Walmart & Sams Club Baked Goods

A nationwide recall was announced due to Listeria concerns for several products that were sold at both Walmart & Sams Club stores across the country. The 26 products being recalled are all baked goods, mostly muffins & mini muffins that were sold under the Great Value, and Marketplace brands. The products are produced by a company called Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp.
Shoppingsnntv.com

10 Shockingly Simple Ways to Get Free Samples

Originally Posted On: 10 Shockingly Simple Ways To Get Free Samples (updatedideas.com) In today’s day and age, finding freebies can be tough. Just about every free sample that you see advertised comes with some sort of fine print to trick you into paying money. The good news is that if...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

$1,000 'Thank You' Stimulus Checks Going Out... And People Are Furious

It is pretty apparent that there will not be a fourth stimulus check coming, at least not any time soon, but there is still plenty of financial aid from the latest relief bill available. Just last week, monthly checks started going out as part of the the Federal Child Tax Credit expansion that was included in the American Rescue Plan package that was signed into a law in March. The bill also set aside money to distribute to Americans struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, and to parents needing help with their child care costs.
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

We Hired My Mom as Nanny to Cut Costs and It Didn't Turn Out as Expected

A few years ago, I found myself with a three-year-old, a two-year-old, a newborn, and a husband who worked very long hours. I was in over my head, and I needed some help. Big time. So, we weighed our options—financially and practically—and ultimately asked my mom to move in with us as a full-time nanny. But things didn't quite go as I planned.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Starbucks employee reveals order that made entire team want to ‘quit’

A Starbucks barista has shared a video of an order they received that she says made her entire team want to “quit”.The coffee chain employee and TikTok user @sarai.camp0s posted an order request for 22 drinks titled, “Oh, just a regular day working at Starbucks.”The viewer can then see the order receipt – which came courtesy of Uber Eats from a Starbucks in Haywards, California – requesting the substantial order.The text accompanying the video reads: “I guess Karen's little sister ordered today.”Of the 22 drinks requested, 18 were small strawberry acai lemonades, leading some to speculate they were for a...
Michigan StateGovernment Technology

‘Kardashians’ Get Unemployment Thanks to Fraud in Michigan

(TNS) — No one questioned whether Kimberly Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were actual Michigan residents before they received thousands of dollars in Michigan unemployment benefits in May 2020. Kardashian, who filed May 13 from an address in Traverse City, received eight weeks of backdated unemployment pay — more than $7,000...
Relationship Adviceorlandoadvocate.com

ASK ALMA: I Want A DNA Test

My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our ups and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I deserved equal treatment’: TikTok shows Black shopper waiting for help at Saks, sales rep ignores her

A New York City model shared her experience with racial microaggressions while shopping for wedding shoes at Saks Fifth Avenue. Erica Wiltz, or @itsdaddylonglegs on TikTok posted a video on the platform detailing the poor customer service—or lack thereof—that she received at the luxury department store. The TikTok has reached over 875,000 views, and those viewers are not happy.
New York City, NYPosted by
pymnts

Today In Retail: Bed Bath & Beyond Set To Reopen Revamped Flagship; Google Adds Features To Shopping Tab

In today’s top retail news, Bed Bath & Beyond is reopening its flagship brick-and-mortar retail location in New York City after months of renovations, while Google is tweaking its Shopping tab to make finding discounts easier. Also, Sleep Number is tossing and turning over supply chain issues, and Target is partnering with Ulta to open “shop-in-shops” at hundreds of Target locations.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy