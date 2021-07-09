Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Training Camp preview: Running Back
The Las Vegas Raiders have a devastating one-two punch at running back this season, but who rounds out the depth chart heading into training camp?. Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders were solid on the offensive side of the ball, thanks to great play from quarterback Derek Carr, and Pro Bowl seasons from tight end Darren Waller, and running back Josh Jacobs. In only his second season in the NFL, Jacobs has already established himself as one of the best in the game, and he will head the Raiders running back room again in 2021.justblogbaby.com
