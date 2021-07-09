BlueSkySearch Expanding Operations to Texas

TERRELL, Texas (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. We are excited to announce a pay increase of $.04 across the board, raising the starting pay to $.55/mile. Additionally, drivers will receive a raise at six months and then annually for the opportunity to earn up to $.62/mile. Over the previous year, Helwig has increased pay by an average of $.10/mile. Additionally, the company has added a repower bonus and shortened the amount of time for drivers to reach seniority-based pay increases.