Josephine Kunicki Banasik, 94, of Plainville, widow of Vincent Banasik, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Born May 6, 1927 in Torrington, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Stella (Zeleski) Kunicki. Prior to retiring, Josephine had been employed at Fafnir Bearing in New Britain and Newington for 30 years. She enjoyed summers on Cape Cod and many autumns on the coast of Maine.