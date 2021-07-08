Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The North Water’ Trailer: Colin Farrell Sets Sail in the AMC+ Drama

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan McGuire’s critically acclaimed novel comes to life in AMC+’s upcoming limited series The North Water. The series’ new trailer introduces the key players and reveals the chilling setting for the period drama which was shot in the Artic in the seas north of the Svalbard Archipelago. According to AMC+,...

www.showbizjunkies.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Graham
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Andrew Haigh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Far North#Drama#Harpooner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Moviesseattlepi.com

'John and the Hole' Trailer Reveals Disturbing Story of Boy Holding His Family Hostage in a Literal Hole (EXCLUSIVE)

Pascual Sisto’s “John and the Hole” — a psychological portrait of a disaffected teenager — has had a circuitous road to the screen. The movie, Sisto’s feature debut, was selected for last year’s Cannes Film Festival, which was, of course, canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it premiered at the virtual Sundance Film Festival in January, after which it was bought by IFC Films.
TV SeriesTVLine

Lost's Dominic Monaghan to Star in Futuristic Drama Moonhaven at AMC

Lost vet Dominic Monaghan has signed on to star in AMC’s six-episode futuristic space drama Moonhaven, TVLine has learned. From writer-producer Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Black Sails), the suspense thriller centers on Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Peaky Blinders star's horror movie unveils new-look trailer

The trailer for Peaky Blinders star Annabelle Wallis's new horror movie Malignant just dropped. Directed by Saw and The Conjuring creator James Wan, Malignant sees him return to his roots with an original horror-thriller story, after more recently directing Fast & Furious 7 and Aquaman. Wallis plays Madison, a woman...
MoviesDeadline

1091 Pictures Boards North American Rights To Debut Horror Film ‘Lair’

EXCLUSIVE: Storyboard Media has sold North American rights for horror Lair to Hunt For The Wilderpeople and American Animals distributor 1091 Pictures. Corey Johnson (Morbius) stars with Oded Fehr (Star Trek: Discovery), Alexandre Gilbreath (Becoming Elizabeth) and newcomers Anya Newall, Alana Wallace and Lara Mount. The film follows Dr. Steven...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

The Batman: Colin Farrell claims The Penguin is only on screen for nine minutes

Colin Farrell has revealed that he will only feature in the forthcoming DC Comics adaptation The Batman for “five or six scenes”.The In Bruges star used heavy prothesis to radically transform his appearance in order to play Oswald Cobblepot, AKA The Penguin.The Penguin is one of the main nemeses of Batman, who is played in the film by Robert Pattinson.Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Farrell said: “I’m only in it for five or six scenes, so I can’t wait to see the film because it won’t be ruined by my presence. “Really, it’s a freebie for me....
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

AMC+'s The North Water makes the case for more TV shows set on boats

"With a few notable exceptions (yes Black Sails fans, I see you), boats have made scant appearances as settings on the small screen," says Jeva Lange. "The S.S. Minnow might be the most famous television boat of all time, but the majority of Gilligan's Island takes place at the castaways' more terrestrial compound. The most identifiable boat series otherwise is undoubtedly Love Boat, the romantic comedy that aired between 1977 and 1986 and exemplified why boats naturally loan themselves to TV, with their exotic port of calls conducive to weekly episodes; their crewmembers making for returning characters with rotating passenger guests spots; and their inexhaustible opportunities for drama despite their relatively small physical size (as any sailor will wryly confirm). Beyond a corny sitcom that aired three decades ago, though, there are few other popular examples of boats in television outside of reality TV, like Bravo's Below Deck franchise, which follows around the abnormally attractive crew of a superyacht during its charter season. The North Water's course, then, is sailed both literally and figuratively in uncharted waters. Based on Ian McGuire's 'blood-drenched' 2016 novel of the same name and directed by Andrew Haigh (45 Years), the five-part miniseries premiering Thursday might best be described as The Terror meets Moby-Dick meets The Lost City of Z, all by way of Joseph Conrad. Though only the first half of The North Water technically takes place aboard the Volunteer, the ship scenes are the high points in the front-loaded miniseries. Even in a story as dark and sordid as this, there is a romance to the Age of Sail that immediately sucks you in with its creaking wood and gimbaled kerosene lamps. The showrunner, Haigh, gives the Volunteer space to show off, too; in the background of every shot on deck there are men busy at work, while plentiful runtime is given to moments like raising sails (and seasickness), as well as to sublime exterior shots of the ship in the North Atlantic waters. The dexterity of the camerawork on deck also gives a strong sense of the boat as a lived-in physical space, something of a rarity in the few maritime shows that have come before it that have had to make do with sound stages."
MoviesTelegraph

After Yang, Cannes review: Colin Farrell adopts a robot child in this thoughtfully melancholic film

Dir: Kogonada; Cast; Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Haley Lu Richardson, Sarita Choudhury, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Clifton Collins, Jr. Imagine a family of four in the not-too-distant future, three of them human. Tea artisan Jake (Colin Farrell) and his wife Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith) have adopted their nine-year-old daughter Mika (newcomer Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) from China, and feel an older Asian sibling would help smooth over her formative years and let her understand her heritage better.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Netflix Picks Up Worldwide Rights to Horror Film 'Curs>r,' Starring Asa Butterfield

Netflix has acquired the global rights to Toby Meakins’ horror thriller “Curs>r,” starring Asa Butterfield (“Sex Education”), Iola Evans (“Carnival Row”) and Eddie Marsan. The deal was negotiated by producer and financier Anton (“Greenland: Migration,” “His Dark Materials”) and Stigma Films. More from Variety. The film, a dark twist on...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Colin Farrell Details ‘The Batman’ Penguin Transformation: Fat Suit, Screen Time, and More

Perhaps the most startling aspect of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” to emerge when the first footage premiered online over a year ago was the transformation of Colin Farrell into the Penguin. In the new spin on the Dark Knight franchise led by Robert Pattinson in the starring role, Farrell is unrecognizable as the iconic DC villain, here given a more grounded look than, say, Danny DeVito’s ink-spewing incarnation in Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns.”
MoviesRegister Citizen

'First Cow's' John Magaro Leads Ensemble Cast of Southern Thriller 'All the Names We Buried' (EXCLUSIVE)

Originally planned to shoot in early 2020, before COVID-19 lockdowns made that an impossibility, director Thomas Torrey’s “All the Names We Buried” is pitching in the Proof of Concept section of the Frontieres Platform at the Cannes Marché du Film, looking to reignite the project’s pre-COVID buzz and recuperate lost financing. In a move likely to aid those goals, Torrey has shared with Variety that “First Cow” lead John Magaro, one of indie cinema’s hottest actors going today, will star in the film.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Line of Duty and Downton Abbey stars team up for new Netflix movie

Netflix has announced the casting for new movie I Came By, with a number of familiar faces set to join the neo-noir thriller. Leading the pack are Line of Duty's Kelly Macdonald and Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville, alongside 1917 star George MacKay. Also on board are Percelle Ascott (The Innocents)...
TV ShowsPaste Magazine

Extended Heels Trailer Further Reveals Starz's Georgia-Set Wrestling Drama

Plenty of movies and TV shows shoot their productions in Georgia, but very few set their stories here. (Yes, Paste is based in ATLwood, y’all!) That’s just another reason we’re looking forward to Starz’s Heels, which sets brother against brother in a rural town where wrestling is their life. Those...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

AMC+ Releases First Trailer For “Ultra City Smiths” And I’m In Love

Remember in Toy Story 3 when Woody and the gang get sent to the day care only to have the shit kicked out of them by the baby with the messed up eye? I thought THAT was bonkers, but this new trailer for AMC+’s upcoming new animated series Ultra City Smiths has me even more beside myself. The new trailer from the Stoopid Buddy Stoodios joint via Steve Conrad can be seen below and showcases a very dark, almost NYPD Blue setting that, similar to Team America: World Police, kind of helps you forget that you’re seeing puppets taking on murder cases and instead encapsulates you into the premise of the series.
NFLPosted by
Parade

14 Things to Watch This Week: The White Lotus, Sitcom History & Salty Sailing With Colin Farrell

Wondering what to watch? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into this weekend and through next week, on network and cable television, streaming and on demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening this week. Let’s get watching!

Comments / 0

Community Policy