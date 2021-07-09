Cancel
3x3 Releases White Paper on Tracking Trends Through the Independent Liquor Retail Channel and Developing Future Sales for Beverage Alcohol Brands

Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

Proprietary research highlights how trends are made in the Independent Channel. 3x3, a data-driven shopper engagement partner for beer, wine, and spirits brands, is pleased to release a proprietary report that outlines how trends in beer, wine, and liquor consumption are driven through the independent retailer channel. To reach a...

www.chron.com

Retailandnowuknow.com

Engage3 Partners With Independent Retailers to Optimize and Track Pricing; Edris Bemanian and Darren Renwick Comment

DAVIS, CA - As much as many of us may want to, there is simply no way that we can garner all of the world’s knowledge on our own. Enter Engage3, which works to make predictions and innovations that help its partners gain a competitive edge. Most recently, the industry partner launched its Price Image Management (PIM) Suite for independent grocers and convenience stores, which will track their competitive price position and optimize prices to maximize traffic and margin. Woodman’s Markets, Pyramid Foods, Carlie C’s, Yesway, Village Beach Market, and others have all selected PIM as they aim to increase revenue.
Michigan StatePosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Brand Gage Growth Is Booming In Michigan, Partners With Pure Beauty

Cannabis brand Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE), also known as Gage Cannabis, is teaming up with Pure Beauty to launch a new line of cannabis products in Michigan. The move follows the company's recent announcement that it's partnering with Grammy award and Golden Globe award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa's brand "Khalifa Kush" to develop and launch a line of premium cannabis products.
RetailPosted by
Forbes

3 Trends Shaping The Future of Retail

As more countries are easing pandemic restrictions, retailers are closely watching how the re-opening of stores is impacting consumer behavior. One of the biggest question is whether consumers will continue to buy online at the same scale as they did during the pandemic. This year’s Amazon Prime Day, a global bellwether for e-commerce, showed a continued strong year-over-year increase in online sales. Some online retailers, including the beauty brand Glossier, are preparing for consumers to flock back to in-person shopping experiences with the opening of brick-and-mortar stores.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Company Insights For The Alcoholic Beverage Wholesale Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified a decline in commercial property prices as a major trend for the alcoholic beverage wholesale industry. There has been a decline in commercial property prices worldwide due to economic slowdown and the COVID-19 pandemic. This will benefit wholesalers as rent and property prices are major expenses. Therefore, the operating expenses for these businesses will decline significantly. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on alcoholic beverage wholesalers, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Businessbizjournals

J.Jill appoints director from omni-channel designer brands retailer

Fashion retailer J.Jill, Inc. has announced the appointment of Jyothi Rao to its board of directors. Rao is the CEO and president of INTERMIX, an omni-channel boutique retailer of designer brands. Prior to joining INTERMIX, she held various leadership positions in the retail industry, including with Gilt Groupe, Calvin Klein and Gap Inc.
Retailgrocerydive.com

Food and beverage will lead online sales growth through 2024, Forrester says

Food and beverage will be the fastest-growing online sales category during the next several years, with a compound annual growth rate of 30% over the period spanning 2019 through 2024, according to a recent report by Forrester. Forrester expects digital share in the category to grow from 5.4% to 10.4%...
Retailgrantcountyreview.com

National Independent Retailer Month

After celebrating the nation’s Independence Day, the local business owners are joining other entrepreneurs across the country in celebrating July as Independent Retailers Month. To celebrate Independent Retailer Month, a dozen local businesses are advertising on the back page of this issue. They are Zem’s Appliance, TV and Furniture, Al’s...
Lifestylejust-drinks.com

Constellation Brands’ Svedka Vodka Sodas – Product Launch

Price – Listed on Drizly for US$3.49 per 35.5cl can. Constellation Brands has released a range of Svedka vodka RTDs in the US. The three-strong line-up comprises Mango Pineapple, Black Cherry Lime and Strawberry Lemonade. The 8%-abv RTDs are made with vodka, juice and sparkling water. The launch comes three...
Softwareathensceo.com

41% of Brand Marketers Say Holiday 2021 Will Make or Break their Business

Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today released exclusive research showing that 41% of marketers strongly agree that this holiday season is a make-or-break opportunity for their business, but only 21% feel completely prepared for it. With the 2020 holiday season marred by austerity, health concerns, and shipping delays, Sitecore intends its marketer survey to serve as a wake-up call for brands that are not yet thinking about the holidays – and are running out of time.
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Retail Industry Vets Join Board of Save A Lot’s Parent Company

Two new high-profile industry leaders have been appointed to the board of directors at Moran Foods, parent company of the Save A Lot chain. Fred Boehler, president and CEO of Americold Logistics, and Mike Motz, CEO for Staples U.S. retail, will serve as independent directors, effective immediately. Boehler and Motz...
Boston, MAbostonnews.net

Alcoholic Beverages Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Constellation Brands, The Boston Beer, The Boston Beer

Latest released the research study on Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Alcoholic Beverages Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Alcoholic Beverages. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Diageo plc (United Kingdom),Bacardi Limited (England),Constellation Brands, Inc. (United States),Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium),Heineken Holding NV (Netherlands),Molson Coors Brewing Company (United States),The Boston Beer Company Inc.(United States),The Wine Group LLC (United States), E & J Gallo (United States).
New York City, NYfashionista.com

Figure Eight Is Hiring Sales Associates In New York, NY

Showcasing a selection of sustainable, vegan brands across fashion, jewelry, and beauty, Figure Eight is a self-sustaining, regenerative, and iterative space that pursues the infinite possibilities of conscious discovery, community, and collaboration. Our new concept store, located in Soho, is the first multi-brand experiential boutique curated with a 360-degree approach to sustainability. In making this space, we are making space for something new. We are making space for what comes next.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Own-Brand Oat Milk Beverages

The GRO The Oaty One oat milk is the latest edition to the plant-based product range from Co-op in the UK that will provide consumers with a competitively priced option to pick up. Set to launch at select Co-op and Nisa locations in the UK starting July 26, the product is priced at 79p per one-liter carton; this is positioned as being 58% cheaper when compared to leading branded oat milks. The barista-style oat milk is crafted using British oats and has been fortified with vitamins and minerals including vitamin B12, D and calcium.
Retailakbizmag.com

Peter Pan Seafood Adds De Caro as VP of Retail Sales and Product Development

Peter Pan recently welcomed Michael De Caro to its team as Vice President of retail sales and product development. In this position, De Caro leads the team developing new retail items and portion control, playing an important role as the company produces more value-added products this year. Peter Pan came...
West Valley City, UTnewhope.com

Retailers expand functional beverage merchandising

Grocery retailers are making more room on their shelves for functional and New Age beverages, expanding their sets to meet the needs of consumers seeking healthful solutions in the wake of the pandemic. At West Valley City, Utah-based Harmons, for example, the 19-store chain has added new display cases that...
DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

The Most Valuable Beer, Wine and Liquor Brands in 2021

Face it, closing down bars, beaches, colleges, sports and concerts for months isn’t good for the beer business, and it makes branding a brew pretty tough. As widespread global lockdowns severely diminished demand for beer and other alcoholic drinks, the fallout isn’t just sales, brand value takes a hit too.

