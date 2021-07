PENINSULA, Ohio — Kids and their parents are invited to once again experience the magical realm of fairies this weekend at Heritage Farms' 10th annual Fairy Days Festival. The outdoor, two-day fairy event runs Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Heritage Farms is located at 6050 Riverview Road in Peninsula. Admission is $10 for children ages 3-17 and $5 for adults. Kids under 3 are free.