Mobile sports betting trending upward

KOLO TV Reno
 11 days ago

www.kolotv.com

Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

Mobile NY Sports Betting Bidding Details Finally Released

Bidding details for mobile NY sports betting finally dropped mid-afternoon Friday – eight days after they were due. The request for applications begins the 30-day period for hopeful New York online sportsbooks to bid for one of the minimum two platform provider and four sportsbook licenses. The New York State Gaming Commission then has 150 days to select the winner, which is now a deadline Jan. 6 after the delay.
MLBWTOP

Sports Betting Line

MLB All-Star Week – No games scheduled. For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

Just How High Could Mobile NY Sports Betting Revenue Share Go?

Now that the RFA for mobile NY sports betting is live, the fun part can start: speculating on potential bids. The long-awaited process started last Friday, eight days late. The biggest question was how bids would be scored and how much emphasis would be put on the revenue share. Gov....
NFLlineups.com

New York Releases Mobile Sports Betting Bid Details

New York has had legalized retail sports betting over the last year, but mobile and online sports betting has been a sluggish process. A few months ago, New York approved online sports betting but laid out a less than friendly operator plan that makes them bid for access in the state. There is going to be a review process and grading system to see which operator provides the most value. The process has been in the dark up until now as the state had other needs to attend to, but there will be missed revenue opportunities for the upcoming NFL season. Bidding and review processes will take place up until December, where the commission will pick.
NFLlegalsportsreport.com

The Week In Sports Betting News: New York Mobile Bid Details

Happy Tuesday, everyone. It is finally getting to be that time of year when sports betting news slows, but we are not quite to the slowest points yet. Let’s be honest: any weekend that presents an opportunity to hammer the over on hot dogs eaten simply cannot be a boring sports betting weekend.
GamblingWTOP

Sports Betting Line

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

