Mobile sports betting trending upward

New York has had legalized retail sports betting over the last year, but mobile and online sports betting has been a sluggish process. A few months ago, New York approved online sports betting but laid out a less than friendly operator plan that makes them bid for access in the state. There is going to be a review process and grading system to see which operator provides the most value. The process has been in the dark up until now as the state had other needs to attend to, but there will be missed revenue opportunities for the upcoming NFL season. Bidding and review processes will take place up until December, where the commission will pick.