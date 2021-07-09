Rain helps, but drought conditions persist
An area of exceptional drought, the worst of four categories, centered mostly in the north central part of the state, now covers about 12% of the state, down from nearly 18% last week. Areas of extreme — the second worst category — and exceptional drought categories now exist in about 52% of the state, a drop from almost 61% at the end of June. More than 91% of the state is in the drought monitor's severe category or higher.insurancenewsnet.com
