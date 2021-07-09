Cancel
Environment

Rain helps, but drought conditions persist

By Bismarck Tribune (ND)
An area of exceptional drought, the worst of four categories, centered mostly in the north central part of the state, now covers about 12% of the state, down from nearly 18% last week. Areas of extreme — the second worst category — and exceptional drought categories now exist in about 52% of the state, a drop from almost 61% at the end of June. More than 91% of the state is in the drought monitor's severe category or higher.

