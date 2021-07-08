Long Road Ahead for Energy Resilience of Army Installations

Unforgotten in the Gulf of Tonkin: A Story of the U.S. Military’s Commitment to Leave No One Behind. Eileen A. Bjorkman. Lincoln, NE: Potomac Books, 2020. Lieutenant William (Willie) Sharp’s story is tragically similar to that of many of his Vietnam-era contemporaries. In November 1965, he piloted a Navy F-8 Crusader on a mission into North Vietnam, where he and his wingmen encountered dozens of surface-to-air missiles and thick clouds of anti-aircraft artillery (AAA) fire. After destroying one AAA battery, another hit him. His Crusader was severely damaged, but still flying. In fact, Sharp managed to coax his mortally wounded aircraft east out over the Gulf of Tonkin before concluding he had only one remaining option: eject. In pulling the ejection handle and leaving the relative safety of his cockpit, he set in motion a series of events that validated decades of research and development into aviation life support systems, while at the same time inflicting a moral injury requiring a lifetime to heal.