Long Road Ahead for Energy Resilience of Army Installations

By Caitlin M. Kenney
Defense One
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmy installations are reliant on commercial companies to provide them with electricity and water, but that utility infrastructure is vulnerable to natural disasters and threats like the recent Colonial pipeline cyberattack. Schofield Barracks in Hawaii recently tested its ability to overcome such a threat by using a generation station to provide energy to local bases; however, most Army installations do not have this capability.

