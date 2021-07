Ever since I was 7 years old, it has always been a dream of mine to watch my Detroit Lions win a Super Bowl. Well, I am 43 years old now, and not only has that dream not been attained, but it has become more of a nightmare than anything. Year after year, September rolls around and I get excited about a new season; the season that the Lions finally win the Super Bowl and make my dream come true. Unfortunately, for the past 30+ years, they have let me down time and time again.