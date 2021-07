One day, Trent Howland would like to be a featured player in the Indiana backfield. First, though, he needs to get fully healthy. The freshman running back is continuing to do exactly that, spending his first few weeks on IU’s campus focusing on the rehabilitation process that will fix the ACL he tore last fall. Because of Howland’s injury, along with the fact that IU already has a handful of ball carriers ahead of him on the depth chart entering the season, the Hoosiers aren’t likely to be in any rush to push the Joliet, Ill. native onto the field.