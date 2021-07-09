Heavy rain, strong winds impacting some Friday plans in Boston area

BOSTON — New England is bracing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa, and the soaking in Friday’s forecast is already cancelling some plans.

Boston Harbor City Cruises has cancelled its whale watches and Codzilla expeditions.

As of now, other boating trips, including the Provincetown and Salem ferries, are still on.

The conditions that develop overnight into Friday will determine if more cancellations are made.

“We’re going to keep an eye on the weather. We’re going to monitor sea conditions,” said Bob Lawler, vice president and general manager at Boston Harbor City Cruises. “If things do change or look like they’re going to get worse, we’ll make that call either tonight or tomorrow morning.”

[ Weather cancels ferry service to islands ]

Boston Duck Tours has cancelled all tours for Friday due to the rain and other elements moving up the coast.

“We’ve decided to close and not do any of our tours tomorrow. We can’t operate on the river if the wind is over 25 miles per hour, and we know already that it’s going to be that high,” said Colleen Kavanagh, who works as a dispatcher at Boston Duck Tours.

The Boston Harbor Islands will also be closed on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group