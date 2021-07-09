Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Warren A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN HAMILTON AND NORTHWESTERN WARREN COUNTIES At 907 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newcomb to near Indian Lake to 6 miles west of Lewey Lake Campground. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Indian Lake, Lake Durant Campground, Lewey Lake Campground, Byrnes Corners, North River, Sabael, Christian Hill and Catlin Lake. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass.