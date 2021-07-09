Cancel
Okanogan County, WA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Okanogan by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: The affected areas are in and below Crescent Mountain Fire burn scar above and along Twisp River Road. High intensity rainfall on the burned area may cause flash flooding, mud slides and rock slides. Campers, hikers, and motorists in and below the Crescent Mountain Fire burned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Okanogan The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West central Okanogan County in north central Washington * Until 800 PM PDT. * At 606 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mystery Campground, South Creek Campground, War Creek Campground and Poplar Flat Campground. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

