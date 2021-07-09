Cancel
Perkins County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Perkins; Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ZIEBACH AND SOUTHEASTERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 706 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bison, or 31 miles southwest of Lemmon, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Owen Lake around 715 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Meadow and Chance. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

