Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Billings, Dunn by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 16:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 453 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain has ended over the warning area, over rural areas from 5 to 15 miles southeast of Williams, including the upper portion of the Sycamore Canyon drainage. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain fell earlier this afternoon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include White Horse Lake Campground, Dogtown Lake Campground and Raymond Boy Scout Camp. This includes the following swimming holes Sycamore Falls, Lower Sycamore Falls "The Golden Pond" and Paradise Forks. This includes the following streams and drainages Sycamore Creek, Dogtown Wash and Hell Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE