Billings County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Billings, Dunn by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Billings; Dunn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL DUNN AND NORTHEASTERN BILLINGS COUNTIES At 707 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of South Fairfield, or 19 miles southwest of Killdeer, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Dunn and northeastern Billings Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

