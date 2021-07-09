Special Weather Statement issued for Yell by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 20:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL YELL COUNTY UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 807 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Fourche Valley, or 9 miles west of Danville, moving southeast at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Danville... Fourche Valley Havana... Corinth Rover... Wing Macedonia in Yell County... Waltreak Bluffton... Briggsvillealerts.weather.gov
