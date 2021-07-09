Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yell County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Yell by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL YELL COUNTY UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 807 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Fourche Valley, or 9 miles west of Danville, moving southeast at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Danville... Fourche Valley Havana... Corinth Rover... Wing Macedonia in Yell County... Waltreak Bluffton... Briggsville

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Havana, AR
City
Danville, AR
County
Yell County, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Macedonia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy