The Pittsburgh Pirates got on the board early against the New York Mets on Sunday in a wild play that resulted in three runs crossing the plate on a 1-foot hit. Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman was up to bat with the bases loaded against Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker. Newman hit a dribbler that started off as a foul ball and rolled back into play. Walker tried to push the ball into foul territory, but the ball was called fair.