Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ruckersville, VA

Bo Wagner | Treasures in out of the way places

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v03Ui_0ara3Xiz00

If I have ever found the perfect example of what is commonly called “a hole in the wall diner,” I found it last week in Ruckersville, Virginia…

I am blessed to be asked to preach a great many Christian youth camps each summer, and last week I was at the amazing Camp Rapidan in Rochelle, Virginia, preaching at the camp put on by Merryman Family Ministries. At lunchtime, one of those days, I went into town to get some supplies. I also pulled into the Wendy’s, but finding their dining room still closed, I looked for another option. And that is when I saw a small sign for Rylie’s Diner with an arrow pointing the way behind the Wendy’s, down the hill, and behind another building.

My curiosity was instantly piqued; that is exactly the kind of thing I look for when I travel.

I followed the sign and came around to a basement-level set of glass doors with the Rylie’s Diner sign hanging over the green awning. I got out of the truck and started to make my way inside, and then smiled as I read the sign on the door that said, “Guns are welcome on premises. Please keep all weapons holstered unless a need arises. In such a case, judicious marksmanship is appreciated.”

I know that may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it is my cup of tea, with ice all the way to the rim of the huge Mason Jar glass everyone drinks out of at Rylie’s.

The place was packed, and the waitress that day, whose name I believe was Ashley, greeted most everyone by name. She literally ran from table to table and from kitchen to table. The food, which for me was grilled chicken, cabbage, and pintos, was fantastic and plenty of it.

I came back two days later with some friends, and it was just as good the second time around.

I rather suspect that I am not the only person who really enjoys finding mom-and-pop, hole-in-the-wall places to eat. If you want to fill me in on your favorites I would love to hear of them; as much as I travel there is a good chance I will be able to try out a good many of them.

But, of course, everything in life ends up making me think of things greater and higher, and this is no exception.

I have dozens of Bible in my office and at home, and I now have joined the digital age and even have the Bible on my phone, tablet, and computer. Everyone reading this likely also has multiple Bibles. But for all of the Bibles people have, my experience with people tells me that, when they read them at all, they generally confine themselves to the Wendy’s, Golden Corrals, and Chick-fil-As of Scripture. By that I mean that people seem only to know or read a few familiar passages again and again: a few of the familiar Psalms, the four gospels, maybe even Romans or Revelation if they are feeling particularly adventurous. But having read the Bible through from cover to cover more than fifty times, I can tell you that some of the most amazing treasures are to be found in the out-of-the-way, “hole-in-the-wall” portions of Scripture.

Let’s do the rest of the column this way; let me give you some treasures from out-of-the-way places, and you see if you can find them. The first five people to email me all of the correct answers will receive a free copy of my latest devotional book, DO Drops, Volume Five.

So here goes.

Men did most of the building in ancient times. But one particular scrappy girl built three entire cities, and one of them ended up named after her. Who was she, and where do we find her account?

A man learned a good long lesson from his mother, wrote down her words, and it became an entire chapter of Scripture. What chapter?

One of the greatest Old Testament prophecies of the coming Messiah was not written by a believer, not even by a Jew, but by one of the most wicked men in all of the Bible. But his words became so famous that it is almost certain the wise men themselves later were guided by them to find the Christ child. Who was that wicked man, and what famous verse did we get from his words?

At least four different Scriptures picture Jesus as sitting at the right hand of God the Father. But one passage shows him standing at the right hand of God. What special occasion caused him to stand, and where do we find it?

Racial strife has always been an issue in this world filled with sinful men. In the time of Christ and the apostles, the animus was mainly Jew versus Gentile. But Paul taught that Christ broke down something between the Jews and Gentiles. What did he break down, and where do we find those words from Paul?

Enjoy yourself searching these things out in the Word of God. And when you think of eating out this week, why don’t you intentionally frequent one of those wonderful hole-in-the-wall places in your own area? There are always treasures to be found in out-of-the-way places.

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, NC, a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. His books are available on Amazon and at www.wordofhismouth.com. Pastor Wagner can be contacted by email at [email protected]

Comments / 0

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

617
Followers
868
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Ruckersville, VA
City
Rochelle, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Word Of God#Christian#Rylie S Diner#Bibles#Golden Corrals#Romans#Gentiles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Amazon
Related
Ruckersville, VAPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Treasures in out-of-the-way places

If I have ever found the perfect example of what is commonly called “a hole in the wall diner,” I found it last week in Ruckersville, Virginia …. I am blessed to be asked to preach a great many Christian youth camps each summer, and last week I was at the amazing Camp Rapidan in Rochelle, Virginia, preaching at the camp put on by Merryman Family Ministries. At lunchtime, one of those days, I went into town to get some supplies. I also pulled into the Wendy’s, but finding their dining room still closed, I looked for another option. And that is when I saw a small sign for Rylie’s Diner with an arrow pointing the way behind the Wendy’s, down the hill, and behind another building.
Ruckersville, VAPosted by
Bladen Journal

Wagner: Out of the way, and a wonderful treasure

If I have ever found the perfect example of what is commonly called “a hole in the wall diner,” I found it last week in Ruckersville, Virginia. I am blessed to be asked to preach a great many Christian youth camps each summer, and last week I was at the amazing Camp Rapidan in Rochelle, Virginia, preaching at the camp put on by Merryman Family Ministries. At lunchtime, one of those days, I went into town to get some supplies. I also pulled into the Wendy’s, but finding their dining room still closed, I looked for another option. And that is when I saw a small sign for Rylie’s Diner with an arrow pointing the way behind the Wendy’s, down the hill, and behind another building.
Beauty & FashionArkansas Online

Treasure Hunt

DEAR HELAINE AND JOE: Can you tell me anything about this vase my mother owned? I do not see any markings. DEAR D.O.: This is certainly a lovely piece of glass, but it is not a vase. Instead, it is a ruffled top, claw-handled, enameled water pitcher that probably once...
Interior DesignPosted by
Parade

These 50 Blue Bathroom Ideas Are What Dreams Are Made Of!

Are you designing a bathroom for your dream home or do you want to add some color to your existing one? If so, you should go with the latest color trend: blue! It’s timeless, beautiful and calming, which is why it goes so well in bathrooms. Plus, you can incorporate it into your space in a big or small way. You can paint your walls, DIY your vanity, make a statement with a blue sink, put up blue wallpaper or add blue tile. The options are endless.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman Has to Decide Between 2 Men Whom to Wed

A woman got involved in an entangled relationship with two men. She was then faced with the challenging decision of choosing who to marry between both suitors. The first young man was about 4 foot 5 inches tall and owned a very successful business. He was the owner of a famous local store that dealt in fruits and vegetables.
Interior Designlushome.com

Artistic Home Decorating Ideas, Vibrant Room Colors and Original Wall Decorations

Yellow color, decorative screen, pillows, floor rugs, original artworks, bright bedroom decorating ideas. Art studio ideas are inspiring. If you look at walls as a white canvas and imagine furniture and decor as colorful drawings, here are beautiful art studio ideas for you. Lushome presents bright home decorating ideas by Mercedes Perez de Castro that turned her home into a vibrant art studio with unique decorative accessories, colorful furniture, and bold color combinations.
Musicotheplaceswego.com

A Magical Stay at White Oak Treehouse at The Mohicans

If you want to add one thing to your bucket list make sure staying in a treehouse is one. As one of the largest treehouse resorts around offering 9 treehouses, The Mohicans Treehouse Resort allows guests to have the ultimate glamping experience. Each treehouse is unique in their own way with 3 of them designed by famed treehouse architect, Pete Nelson. A couple years ago we stayed at The Mohicans and it was such an amazing experience. Since we loved it so much, a return visit was in order. While planning our Ohio roadtrip, revisiting The Mohicans was a must! Did we love staying here as much as the first time? Read on and find out.
Family RelationshipsUpworthy

A letter to my mother-in-law about my 3 boys.

You always stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything. A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck. I struggled to show you respect and appreciation while...
Gardeningthewoodlandstownshipblog-environment.com

11 Pet Friendly Houseplants

Why do dogs and cats eat houseplants? Perhaps to calm an empty stomach or help process hairballs. Or maybe they’re just too fun not to attack. Any pet owner knows it’s a challenge to keep houseplants away from a pet who’s determined to chew, so it’s up to us to make sure those plants are safe.
AgricultureNewsweek

Fisherman Catches Rare Blue Lobster, Throws It Back in the Ocean

A fisherman reeled in a unique find when he discovered an extremely rare blue lobster in his bucket. Lobsterman Toby Burnham nabbed the brightly colored crustacean during a routine fishing haul on the shores of Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Friday July 16. Burnham brought the lobster in to photograph before releasing...
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

Letter: Artistic style out of place

I am writing in reference to the art statues that line Main Street Gloucester this summer. Two years ago, so many people loved the life-like people that sat in front of the businesses, and so nice that we still have the man on the bench reading the newspaper. I was...
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Was My Family In Danger on Popular Idaho Trail? What Kind of Snake is This?

This week, the Snake River Canyon around Centennial Park and the Mogensen Trail has been a common topic for my stories. My wife even took note and decided she wanted to take the kids on a hike down the Mogensen Trail. We've lived here a long time and never stepped foot on the trail. Apparently it looks a lot better from a distance. She said it was covered with poison ivy and stinging nettle. She also came across what she thought was a rattlesnake. While all those things are possible to see in the canyon, I'm not sure I trust my wife to be able to identify them all. Honestly, I don't trust myself to identify all the Idaho hazards correctly. I definitely know this was a Danger Noodle or a Nope Rope though.

Comments / 0

Community Policy