Jazz Jennings first made headlines after she came out as one of the youngest transgender advocates at 6 years old during a Barbara Walters interview in 2007. According to Jennings' parents, she knew her assigned gender at birth was incorrect, as she turned her onesies into dresses. As Jennings articulated to Walters, "I have a girl brain in a boy's body." After her whole family starred in the 2011 OWN network documentary "I Am Jazz: A Family in Transition," a 14-year-old Jennings landed her own TLC series, "I Am Jazz," chronicling everything in her transition, from her gender confirmation surgery, to milestones like having her ears pierced.